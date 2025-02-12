Concentrix Travail à distance Permanent Temps plein

Représentant du service clientèle – Bilingue (Francais et Anglais)

The Remote Customer Service Representative (Bilingual: French/English) works from home and interfaces with customers via inbound/outbound calls and/or the Internet. This position provides customer service and resolves routine issues and questions regarding the customer’s products and/or services. (Veterans are encouraged to apply.)

*MUST BE FLUENT IN FRENCH AND ENGLISH *

A NEW CAREER POWERED BY YOU

Are you looking for a “work from home” career change within a forward-thinking global organization that cultivates a truly inclusive, people-first culture and a genuine sense of belonging? Are you interested in joining a company that annually wins “World’s Best Workplaces,” “Happiest Employees,” and “Best Companies for Career Growth” awards? Then a Remote Customer Service Representative role at Concentrix is ​​exactly the right place for you!

As a Remote Customer Service Representative, you will join an organically diverse team from over 70 countries where ALL members contribute and support each other’s success and well-being, proudly united to “change the game”. Together, we help the world’s best-known brands improve their businesses through exceptional customer experiences and technological innovation. And because of our continued growth, we are looking for more talented revolutionaries to join our purpose – people who are as passionate as we are about delivering exceptional customer service experiences.

CAREER GROWTH AND PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

This is a great “work from home” opportunity that will allow you to reimagine a whole new career path and make “friends for life” at the same time. We’ll provide you with all the training, technology, and ongoing support you’ll need to succeed. Plus, at Concentrix, there’s real potential for professional (and personal) growth. In fact, about 80% of our managers and leaders have been promoted from within! That’s why we offer a range of FREE learning and leadership development programs designed to put you on the path to the kind of career you’ve always envisioned.

WHAT YOU WILL DO IN THIS ROLE

As a work-from-home customer service representative, you will:

Provide inbound customer support using a call flow guide in the customer’s preferred language

Helping customers resolve basic technical issues

Track, document and retrieve information from databases

Maintain in-depth knowledge of customer products and/or services, such as: smartphones, tablets, computers and wearables; Knowledge of iOS and/or MacOS, or comparable technology, is preferred.

Offer additional products and/or services

Deliver expert customer experiences…with a smile.

YOUR QUALIFICATIONS

Your skills, integrity, knowledge, and genuine compassion will bring value and success to every customer interaction. Other qualifications for our Customer Service Representative (Remote) role include:

The ability to speak French and English fluently

1+ years of customer service experience

A high school diploma or GED

A quiet, distraction-free environment to work from home

Mastering Fast Multitasking

Desire to learn new technologies

Strong computer navigation skills and knowledge of computers

A desktop or laptop computer to perform PC and internet testing; A work computer may be provided depending on the position offered, but is not guaranteed (will be discussed in more detail with a recruiter)

High speed internet (no wireless/hotspots or satellite) and a smartphone

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU

One of our company’s cultural beliefs says: “We stand for our people.” That’s why we invest heavily in our breakthrough solutions, infrastructure, and capabilities to ensure the long-term success of our teams and customers. And we’ll invest in YOU to help you on your career path and personal development. In this role, you’ll also benefit from:

The target income range is $16-$25 per hour, which includes a base salary and incentives tailored to individual and company performance. Actual salaries will vary based on candidates’ qualifications, skills, and competencies. The deadline to apply for this position is 12/31/2025.

Paid training and performance-based incentives

Lucrative Employee Referral Bonus Opportunities

Registered Retirement Savings Plan; PTO and paid time off; medical, dental and vision insurance; and a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Health and wellness programs with qualified partners to help you promote good health

Mentoring programs that support your rewarding career path

Programs and events that support diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as global citizenship, sustainability and community support

Celebrating Concentrix Day, Team Appreciation Day, Customer Service Week, World Cleanup Day, #MyOneEarthPromise, and more

REIMAGINE THE BEST VERSION OF YOU!

If this sounds like the perfect next step in your career journey, we want to hear from you. Apply today and see why over 440,000 game-changers around the world call Concentrix their “employer of choice.”

CAN, ON, Work-at-Home

Full time

https://jobs.concentrix.com/job/phn-phn-155544238/