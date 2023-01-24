Franco Sol Garderie
Windsor, ON
Full Time
Bilingual: FRENCH & English
Up to date Vulnerable Sector Check
First & CPR Certified (can be trained at no cost to staff)
40 hours a week for full-time: Monday to Friday and 20-30 hours a week for part-time: Monday to Friday
Fee discount for your child
Opportunities for advancement
Paid Professional Development
Pension contribution matching for full-time positions
From $21.62 an hour
Medical and Dental Benefits available for full-time positions
Transportation required
Access to company funds to cover costs of classroom materials
Staff and family fun events
Team-Building
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: From $21.62 per hour
Benefits:
- Casual dress
- Dental care
- Extended health care
- On-site childcare
- On-site parking
- Paid time off
- RRSP match
- Vision care
Schedule:
- 8 hour shift
- Day shift
- Monday to Friday
- No weekends
COVID-19 considerations:
To keep all staff safe we have policies and precautions in place for COVID-19 including providing PPE to all staff.
Work Location: One location
To submit your application for this position, please click on the following link: Franco-Sol Garderie jobs and careers | Indeed.com