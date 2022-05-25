Position Title: REGISTERED DIETITIAN

Company/Program: Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC)

Salary Classification: Permanent – Part Time, 14 Hours per week

Date Posted: April 22, 2022

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION

The Registered Dietitian functions as a member of the inter-professional team and performs nutritional assessments, development of client-focused nutritional plans, health education/counseling, and other clinical activities according to the College of Dietitians of Ontario standards of practice. The Registered Dietitian will also:

  • Assess client nutritional status by gaining an understanding of the client’s goals, psychological outlook, cultural background and clinical profile
  • Develop nutritional plans incorporating clients’ health goals, culture and income
  • Provide written and verbal instructions to clients, translating scientific information about food into practical dietary advice for people on normal and therapeutic diets
  • Educate and advise a wide range of clients with diet-related disorders on the practical ways in which they can improve their health by adopting healthier eating habits
  • Contribute to chart documentation as per college and weCHC standards; participate in chart reviews and case conferences
  • Communicate client progress to referring/non-referring Physicians or Primary Healthcare providers as needed
  • Ensure ongoing nutritional care by, monitoring client progress on a regular basis and working within the client’s circle of care to ensure positive outcomes for the client.
  • Participate in identifying needs within the community and developing programs which address those needs as appropriate to the weCHC strategic plan
  • Collaborating with community partners to support population health from a nutrition perspective.
  • Perform other duties that support the mission and vision of the organization and/or as assigned based on position responsibilities and/or site requirements.
  • Participates in quality improvement of the programSKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
  • Clinical counselling and community nutrition experience required
  • Experience working with the vulnerable youth population required
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills with a demonstrated ability to undertake nutritional counselling(individual and group)
  • Strong knowledge of nutritional issues affecting youth with eating disorders, mental health, substance misuseand thorough knowledge of community and resources that support the youth population
  • Demonstrated ability to work independently and as a team member within an evolving role in an inter-professionalenvironment
  • Strong commitment to health promotion, community development and youth education
  • Ability to work in a variety of social and physical settings during regular business hours, in the evening as needed
  • Experience in program development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation
  • Excellent follow-up and follow through skills with ability to identify and resolve problems in a timely manner
  • Proficiency in the use of computers and various software applications, including, Microsoft Office suite of programs
  • Bilingual (English/French) language skills an asset
  • Current, valid Class "G" Driver's License and reliable transportation to support travel across Windsor-Essex County and the province, as required.

EDUCATION AND CERTIFICATE REQUIREMENTS
  • Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food from a recognized University
  • Member in good standing and current registration with the College of Dietitians of Ontario
  • Completion of a Police Clearance and Vulnerable Sector check prior to commencing employment.

CLOSING DATE

Please forward your resume and cover letter to hr@wechc.org no later than 5:00 pm, May 5th, 2022.
  • Refer to posting THRD22AP.