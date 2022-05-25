Position Title: REGISTERED DIETITIAN Company/Program: Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) Salary Classification: Permanent – Part Time, 14 Hours per week Date Posted: April 22, 2022 Hon. BRIAN MASSE CORE RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION

The Registered Dietitian functions as a member of the inter-professional team and performs nutritional assessments, development of client-focused nutritional plans, health education/counseling, and other clinical activities according to the College of Dietitians of Ontario standards of practice. The Registered Dietitian will also:

Assess client nutritional status by gaining an understanding of the client’s goals, psychological outlook, cultural background and clinical profile

Develop nutritional plans incorporating clients’ health goals, culture and income

Provide written and verbal instructions to clients, translating scientific information about food into practical dietary advice for people on normal and therapeutic diets

Educate and advise a wide range of clients with diet-related disorders on the practical ways in which they can improve their health by adopting healthier eating habits

Contribute to chart documentation as per college and weCHC standards; participate in chart reviews and case conferences

Communicate client progress to referring/non-referring Physicians or Primary Healthcare providers as needed

Ensure ongoing nutritional care by, monitoring client progress on a regular basis and working within the client’s circle of care to ensure positive outcomes for the client.

Participate in identifying needs within the community and developing programs which address those needs as appropriate to the weCHC strategic plan

Collaborating with community partners to support population health from a nutrition perspective.

Perform other duties that support the mission and vision of the organization and/or as assigned based on position responsibilities and/or site requirements.

Participates in quality improvement of the program SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Clinical counselling and community nutrition experience required

Experience working with the vulnerable youth population required

Excellent communication and presentation skills with a demonstrated ability to undertake nutritional counselling(individual and group)

Strong knowledge of nutritional issues affecting youth with eating disorders, mental health, substance misuseand thorough knowledge of community and resources that support the youth population

Demonstrated ability to work independently and as a team member within an evolving role in an inter-professionalenvironment

Strong commitment to health promotion, community development and youth education

Ability to work in a variety of social and physical settings during regular business hours, in the evening as needed

Experience in program development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation

Excellent follow-up and follow through skills with ability to identify and resolve problems in a timely manner

Proficiency in the use of computers and various software applications, including, Microsoft Office suite of programs

Bilingual (English/French) language skills an asset

Current, valid Class “G” Driver’s License and reliable transportation to support travel across Windsor-Essex County and the province, as required.EDUCATION AND CERTIFICATE REQUIREMENTS