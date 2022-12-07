Family Services Windsor-Essex Windsor, ON Part time - Wednesday and Thursday From 4:30pm-8:30pm

In support of the mission and mandate of Family Services Windsor-Essex (FSWE), the incumbent provides administrative support by answering and directing incoming phone calls to the appropriate staff member using a multi-line phone system.

In addition, the incumbent will provide administrative supports to help ensure the office is run in an efficient and organized manner.

Family Services Windsor-Essex (FSWE) is a non-profit, charitable organization serving Windsor and Essex County. FSWE helps people to restore their ability to choose their own place in the world through counselling and individual support services. FSWE believes that what makes us human is the drive to self-determination. When people lose this drive due to injustices such as trauma, poverty, exclusion, and discrimination, FSWE provides support to build resiliency and restore people’s ability to choose their own place in the world.

Deadline to apply: Position available until a candidate is hired

Salary: 16$ an hour

Job Duties:

Reception coverage 4:30pm – 8:30pm Wednesdays and Thursdays

Answering and rerouting incoming phone calls to the appropriate staff member using a multi-line phone system.

Forwarding the phones to the answering service at the end of each business day.

Using excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Providing an upbeat, polite, pleasant and professional phone voice when handling all phone calls.

Providing a welcoming and supportive environment for people supported by the Agency and visiting the office

Checking messages on the Agency’s Voice Mail System and receiving and distributing messages from the answering service.

Making informed decisions quickly and executing those decisions with confidence.

Multi-tasking, staying organized, being a good listener, and following verbal/written instructions.

Performing various administrative tasks as requested.

Qualifications:

Bilingual French / English Imperative

Experience in an administrative capacity & answering a multi-line phone system

Family Services Windsor-Essex is an equal opportunity employer, strongly committed to fostering diversity within our community and team. We welcome those who would contribute to the further diversification of our staff including, but not limited to, women, people of colour or members of racialized communities, indigenous people, persons with disabilities and persons of any sexual orientation or gender identity.

We thank all candidates in advance for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Family Services Windsor-Essex is committed to providing a barrier-free interview process and work environment in accordance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act and the Ontario Human Rights Code. Family Services Windsor-Essex will make accommodations available to applicants with disabilities upon request during the recruitment process; if you are contacted regarding a job opportunity, please let us know if you require accommodation.

Pour postuler a ce poste, cliquer sur le lien suivant/ to apply for this position, please click on the following link: https://ca.indeed.com/cmp/Family-Services-Windsor–essex/jobs?jk=81c3fe561800ed26&start=0&clearPrefilter=1