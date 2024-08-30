The Windsor Women Working with Immigration Women

Full time

28h/week

About us

The Windsor Women Working with Immigration Women is non-profit Settlement Agency.

Our work environment includes:

  • Modern office setting
  • Food provided
  • Growth opportunities

– Assist in the planning, coordination, and execution of program activities
– Collect and analyze data to measure program effectiveness and impact
– Educate program participants on program objectives, requirements, and resources available
– Manage projects and ensure timely completion of deliverables
– Provide leadership and guidance to program participants and team members
– Conduct public speaking engagements to promote the program and engage stakeholders
– Research and analyze market trends to identify opportunities for program growth
– Assist in recruiting program participants and volunteers
– Supervise program staff and ensure adherence to program guidelines

« `Skills« `
– Strong administrative skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize effectively
– Proficient in data collection, analysis, and reporting
– Ability to educate and communicate effectively with diverse audiences
– Project management skills with the ability to plan, execute, and monitor projects
– Leadership abilities with the capacity to motivate and inspire others
– Excellent public speaking skills with the ability to engage and captivate audiences
– Knowledge of marketing principles and strategies for program promotion
– Experience in recruiting individuals for programs or initiatives
– Strong supervisory skills with the ability to provide guidance and support

This position requires a candidate who is organized, detail-oriented, and able to work independently as well as part of a team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for making a positive impact through programs and initiatives.

Please note that this is a general job description for a Program Assistant position. Specific duties may vary depending on the organization and program requirements.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent, Casual

Pay: $24.15 per hour

Expected hours: No more than 28 per week

Benefits:

  • Casual dress
  • Dental care
  • Employee assistance program
  • Extended health care
  • Flexible schedule
  • Life insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Vision care

Schedule:

  • Monday to Friday

Education:

  • Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)

Language:

  • French (required)

Work Location: In person

Application deadline: 2024-09-10
Expected start date: 2024-09-03

 

To apply : https://www.glassdoor.ca/job-listing/program-assistant-french-the-windsor-women-working-with-immigrant-women-JV_IC2281815_KO0,24_KE25,71.htm?jl=1009417509163&jobListingId=1009417509163&ctt=1724679127641

Comment postuler / How to apply https://www.glassdoor.ca/job-listing/program-assistant-french-the-windsor-women-working-with-immigrant-women-JV_IC2281815_KO0,24_KE25,71.htm?jl=1009417509163&jobListingId=1009417509163&ctt=1724679127641