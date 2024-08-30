The Windsor Women Working with Immigration Women Full time 28h/week

About us

The Windsor Women Working with Immigration Women is non-profit Settlement Agency.

Our work environment includes:

Modern office setting

Food provided

Modern office setting

Growth opportunities

– Assist in the planning, coordination, and execution of program activities

– Collect and analyze data to measure program effectiveness and impact

– Educate program participants on program objectives, requirements, and resources available

– Manage projects and ensure timely completion of deliverables

– Provide leadership and guidance to program participants and team members

– Conduct public speaking engagements to promote the program and engage stakeholders

– Research and analyze market trends to identify opportunities for program growth

– Assist in recruiting program participants and volunteers

– Supervise program staff and ensure adherence to program guidelines

« `Skills« `

– Strong administrative skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize effectively

– Proficient in data collection, analysis, and reporting

– Ability to educate and communicate effectively with diverse audiences

– Project management skills with the ability to plan, execute, and monitor projects

– Leadership abilities with the capacity to motivate and inspire others

– Excellent public speaking skills with the ability to engage and captivate audiences

– Knowledge of marketing principles and strategies for program promotion

– Experience in recruiting individuals for programs or initiatives

– Strong supervisory skills with the ability to provide guidance and support

This position requires a candidate who is organized, detail-oriented, and able to work independently as well as part of a team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for making a positive impact through programs and initiatives.

Please note that this is a general job description for a Program Assistant position. Specific duties may vary depending on the organization and program requirements.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent, Casual

Pay: $24.15 per hour

Expected hours: No more than 28 per week

Benefits:

Casual dress

Dental care

Employee assistance program

Extended health care

Flexible schedule

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision care

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)

Language:

French (required)

Work Location: In person

Application deadline: 2024-09-10

Expected start date: 2024-09-03

To apply : https://www.glassdoor.ca/job-listing/program-assistant-french-the-windsor-women-working-with-immigrant-women-JV_IC2281815_KO0,24_KE25,71.htm?jl=1009417509163&jobListingId=1009417509163&ctt=1724679127641