Job Description: Are you a people person with a knack for providing excellent customer service? Are you interested in working in a multilingual and friendly environment that encourages personal and professional development? We would love to meet you!

As a Bilingual Case Coordinator, you’ll be providing assistance to people from all around the world during travel-related medical and non-medical emergencies, and making a difference in their lives.



What does your typical day look like?

Act as a resource person for the patient, family members and medical facilities regarding policy benefits and coverage information;

Open the initial claim and refer the person to the most suitable healthcare providers;

Pre-approve medical tests and provide pertinent information to the customer on the products and services administered by the insurance company, and coordinate follow-up actions;

Record the interactions and transactions in the claims system and ensure a superior level of customer service.

What skills and experience do you need?

High School diploma combined with experience in customer service;

Available to work days, evenings and weekends;

One to two years of experience in a customer service-related position;

Clear and effective communication in English and French (written and verbal).

If you require assistance or accommodation during our recruitment process, please notify Human Resources so that we can review and consider how we may be able to assist you based on your individual needs.

Start Date: * November 28, 2022

We offer you:

NOW OFFERING $1,000 SIGN ON BONUS;

Global Excel offers more than a position;

We offer a professional future with a competitive compensation including base salary, performance bonus and benefits;

Work/life balance, health and wellness initiatives including an excellent EAP program;

Many opportunities for advancement, development;

Employee engagement programs that focus on fitness, food and fun.

To get a taste of the Global Excel life and for more information on our company, visit our Facebook page and website:

Job Type: Full-time