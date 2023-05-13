EG EDU. Solutions Toronto, Windsor Remote, part-time 5 hrs per week

Job Summary:

We are looking for part-time Subject Specialists who will provide academic support to students in the areas of English, Math, French, and Science from JK to Grade 12. The ideal candidate will be responsible for assessing students’ abilities, identifying their weaknesses, and creating study plans to improve their overall learning outcomes. Additionally, the candidate will be responsible for preparing students for competitions and contests (if needed), monitoring weekly learning progression, and adjusting study plans according to the progression.

Eg. edu Solutions was founded in 2020 with a goal to provide professional educational solutions to the students and families in the Greater Toronto Area. We work with experts in the areas of early childhood study, education, and developmental psychology to customize and fulfill the needs of students and families. Our company is committed to creating an engaging and positive learning environment that helps students reach their full potential.

Qualifications and Skills:

Fluency in English is required.

Possession of an Ontario teaching certificate or relevant qualification is preferred, but we also welcome candidates who are currently pursuing such certification.

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

Enjoy working with students and families, with a focus on creating an engaging and positive learning environment.

Experienced in teaching and have a thorough understanding of the Ontario curriculum.

Proficiency in online teaching and basic computer skills, such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Word, Excel, and others.

Energetic and enthusiastic with excellent communication skills.

Benefits and Perks:

Flexible work schedule that can be tailored to your availability.

Competitive rates based on experience and qualifications.

Opportunities for career advancement and personal development.

Job Types:

Part-time position with flexible hours.

Online tutoring with one-on-one support for students.

Salary:

$30/hr in the trial period (First 30 hours).

$32/hr or more based on experience and qualifications.

If you are passionate about teaching and helping students achieve their full potential, we encourage you to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter to us. We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Job Type: Part-time

Part-time hours: 5 per week

Salary: From $30.00 per hour

Schedule:

Evening shift

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)

Experience:

teaching: 1 year (preferred)

Work Location: Remote