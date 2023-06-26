Successful candidates may be considered for cross-appointments to other constituent tribunals of the organization.

The successful candidates will work within a challenging, fast-paced and demanding environment that requires confidence, critical thinking and strong interpersonal and communications skills. Among the skills the successful candidates will bring, they recognize and respect the diversity of the people of Ontario and the requirements of procedural fairness in hearings, where parties are frequently self-represented. The successful candidates will also work within a collegial environment that is committed to the core values of accessibility, fairness, transparency, timeliness, integrity, professionalism and independence.

As a part-time Member, the successful candidates will be accountable to the Executive Chair and work under the general direction and mentorship of the Associate Chair, or delegate. Members are responsible for adjudicating and mediating disputes under applicable legislation, policies and rules, using a variety of dispute resolution methods. Members may be assigned to carry out their adjudicative responsibilities alone or as part of a panel. Services are delivered across the province and are of a high quality resulting in a fair and accessible experience for parties and stakeholders. As such, members will be required to travel throughout the province.

HRTO resolves claims of discrimination and harassment brought under the Human Rights Code , and other applicable legislation, policies and rules. Services are delivered across the province and are of a high quality resulting in a fair and accessible experience for parties and stakeholders.

Experience, knowledge or training in the subject matter and legal issues dealt with by the tribunal.

Aptitude for impartial adjudication.

Aptitude for applying alternative adjudicative practices and procedures that may be set out in the tribunal’s rules.

In addition, a successful candidate will be able to demonstrate:

Computer literacy; and

Ability and willingness to travel (with accommodation as required).

In addition, Members are required to possess the following core competencies:

Professional judgement;

Listening/understanding;

Decision-making;

Integrity/ethics/values;

Professional awareness; and

Conflict management.

A successful candidate will be able to demonstrate:

Ability to interpret and apply relevant legislation;

Ability to listen actively and communicate clearly and effectively with Tribunal users, including those who are not professional representatives or who rarely participate in HRTO proceedings;

Ability to formulate reasoned decisions and to communicate them clearly in writing in a timely manner;

Good organizational skills to manage a heavy workload;

Good computer skills and an ability to work with paperless files;

Ability to work effectively in an inclusive, team environment; and

Commitment to respect diversity, to maintain fair and transparent processes and to provide access to justice.

Tribunals Ontario will continue primarily with its digital-first approach which is to conduct hearings remotely via digital platforms such as Teams or Zoom or by telephone and operate electronically. Constituent tribunals rely heavily on electronic case management systems, editing and managing documents electronically and keeping up-to-date outlook calendars. All adjudicative work is conducted electronically (including hearings) and adjudicators are expected to operate fully independently to manage their own hearings and administrative items such as writing, preparing, processing, formatting and uploading their decisions. There is no administrative support to assist with these functions. Accordingly, computer skills and proficiency with IT programs are a requirement of the position.

Indigenous candidates and those who have demonstrated experience in working with Indigenous individuals and communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

In addition, pursuant to the French Language Services Act, the organization has a statutory obligation to ensure that French services are provided in a manner that is clearly visible, publicized, easily accessible and of equivalent quality to those offered in English. Every person that comes before any of the constituent tribunals of Tribunals Ontario has a right to communication in French and to receive available services in French. As such, Tribunals Ontario is actively seeking candidates who are able to conduct hearings, communicate as necessary and adjudicate in French. Bilingual (French and English) candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Successful bilingual candidates may undergo an assessment to determine language proficiency and ability to deliver French Language Services.

A full description of the qualifications and responsibilities of this position are set out in the Member position description found on the Tribunals Ontario website.

We thank all interested applicants, but only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

Please Note

Tribunals Ontario is committed to build a workforce that reflects the communities we serve and to promote a diverse, anti-racist, inclusive, accessible, merit-based, respectful and equitable workplace.

We invite all interested individuals to apply and encourage applications from people with disabilities, Indigenous, Black, and racialized individuals, as well as people from a diversity of ethnic and cultural origins, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions.

Visit the OPS Anti-Racism Policy and the OPS Diversity and Inclusion Blueprint pages to learn more about the OPS commitment to advance racial equity, accessibility, diversity, and inclusion in the public service.

We offer workplace accommodation consistent with the requirements of Ontario’s Human Rights Code as well as any accommodation that may be required across the recruitment process. If contacted for a recruitment opportunity and you require a disability-related accommodation in order to participate in the interview process, please contact us at TO-TDO.appt-nom@ontario.ca to make your needs known in advance.