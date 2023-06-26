Tribunals Ontario is seeking full-time Members for the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO).

HRTO resolves claims of discrimination and harassment brought under the Human Rights Code, and other applicable legislation, policies and rules. Services are delivered across the province and are of a high quality resulting in a fair and accessible experience for parties and stakeholders.

As a full-time Member, the successful candidates will be accountable to the Executive Chair and work under the general direction and mentorship of the Associate Chair, or delegate. Members are responsible for adjudicating and mediating disputes under applicable legislation, policies and rules, using a variety of dispute resolution methods. Members may be assigned to carry out their adjudicative responsibilities alone or as part of a panel. Services are delivered across the province and are of a high quality resulting in a fair and accessible experience for parties and stakeholders. As such, members will be required to travel throughout the province.

The successful candidates will work within a challenging, fast-paced and demanding environment that requires confidence, critical thinking and strong interpersonal and communications skills. Among the skills the successful candidates will bring, they recognize and respect the diversity of the people of Ontario and the requirements of procedural fairness in hearings, where parties are frequently self-represented. The successful candidates will also work within a collegial environment that is committed to the core values of accessibility, fairness, transparency, timeliness, integrity, professionalism and independence.

Successful candidates may be considered for cross-appointments to other constituent tribunals of the organization.