Overall Job Responsibility:

Reporting to the Program Manager, the Public Health Nurse (PHN) combines knowledge from public health science and nursing science. The PHN focuses on promoting, protecting, and preserving the health of populations. The nurse works with individuals, families, groups and the community according to the program specific plans, policies and procedures of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the Canadian Community Health Nursing Standards of Practice, and the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO).

This position supports the on-going operations of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The successful candidate must work in compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and all policies and procedures of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.¬

Key areas of Responsibility:

All competencies are based on the core functions of public health: population health assessment; health surveillance; disease and injury prevention; health promotion and health protection.

This list of duties is not all-inclusive and may be modified as public health programs change and as health unit need requires.

Specific duties include:

• Assist in the monitoring of the health status of individuals and families and develop appropriate health plans.

•Assist with the investigation of health problems and health hazards in the community, including assistance with prevention and control of communicable diseases.

•Promote the health of individuals and families through informing, educating, counseling, and appropriate intervention.

•Assist with efforts to mobilize community partnerships to address public health issues.

•Assist with the development of policies and plans that support individual and community health efforts, and communicate and interpret such policies and plans to the public and other community agencies. This also includes planning and managing a client caseload, including coordination of intra- and inter-agency services.

•Assist with enforcement of public health laws and regulations under the direction of the Medical Officer of Health.

•Link individuals, families, and the community with needed resources. This includes providing population-based public health nursing services in schools, homes, jail, offices, worksites, clinics, community health fairs, and other settings in the community. This also includes providing services aimed at the promotion of health and the prevention of disease in individuals, families, and groups.

•Assure a competent public health workforce by assisting with and participating in training, advising, and orientating public health staff and other community professionals. This also includes participation in the provision of public health educational experiences for nursing students and participation in professional development.

•Carry out public health nursing functions according to standards set forth by the Nursing Act, 1991, College of Nurses of Ontario, the Canadian Community Health Nursing Standards, 2003, the Ontario Public Health Standards, 2008 and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

•Participate in the evaluation of the effectiveness, accessibility, and quality of personal health services. This includes accurate and appropriate documentation of individual and family interventions.

•Assist with researching for new insights and innovative solutions to health problems.

•Assure access to primary health care for all residents through referral or actual provision of the service.

•Foster the understanding and promotion of health equity and the social determinants of health that impact residents of Windsor-Essex County.

Position Qualifications:

Education, training, & experience

•Baccalaureate Degree in Nursing from an accredited University

•Registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario

•Ability to communicate proficiently in Canada’s two official languages (English & French) a requirement

•Previous experience working as a Registered Nurse is required

•Previous experience working as a nurse in a Public Health Unit is an asset

Other Requirements:

•Working knowledge of Ontario Public Health Standards

•Immunizations and TB screening as per WECHU policies

•Proficiency with current computer applications (Examples: Microsoft Office-Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet; E-mail)

•Ability to work independently and collaboratively within an interdisciplinary team

•Ability to plan, organize, and prioritize workloads

•Satisfactory police information search

•CPR/PAD current certification

•Some evening and weekend work may be necessary

•A valid Ontario Driver’s Licence, access to a reliable motor vehicle during working hours, and 2 million dollars in liability insurance