Greater Essex County District School Board Windsor, ON Full time, Occasional Monday to Friday

Your complete application package will include:

Application form (on Apply to Education)

Cover letter addressed to Superintendent Chris Mills (Elementary) or Superintendent Vicki Houston (Secondary)

Current Résume

Practice Teaching Reports

Two letters of professional reference

Certificate of Qualification or Interim Certificate of Qualification from the Ontario College of Teachers (where possible)

Recent teacher performance appraisal (experienced teacher applicants only)

NOTE: An original Criminal Reference Check including Vulnerable Sector Screening, dated within six months is required upon hire.

The Greater Essex County District School Board is now accepting applications for French Qualified Occasional Teachers .

To ensure the best quality of teachers for our students and to support the career path of our occasional teachers we do require full time availability for our list. If interested please apply online through Apply To Education.

We thank you for your interest; however, only those candidates selected to participate in our interview process will be contacted.

Interviews will be conducted on an as-needed basis and as such, it is necessary for applicants to ensure that applications are kept up to date.

We actively encourage applications from members of groups with historical and/or current barriers to equity, including, but not limited to:

• First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples, and all other Indigenous peoples;

• members of groups that commonly experience discrimination due to race, ancestry, colour, religion and/or spiritual beliefs, or place of origin;

• persons with visible and/or invisible (physical and/or mental) disabilities;

• persons who identify as women; and

• persons of marginalized sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions.

We recognize that many of these identities intersect and therefore, equity, diversity and inclusion can be complex. We value and respect the contributions that each person brings to enriching the Board and are committed to ensuring full and equal participation for all in communities that we serve.

Closing Date & Time Ongoing

Job Type Full Time, Occasional

Job Category Teachers, Principals & Superintendents

Cities Windsor, CA

School/Location Multiple locations

Employment Start Date Start Immediately

Mandatory Document Resume

Cover Letter

Practicum Reports

Reference Letter(s)

To apply for this position, click on the link: https://publicboard.simplication.com/applicant/jobposting/jobdetails.aspx?JOB_POSTING_ID=88e82c14-22db-4f8c-b17b-bd3fbec8ae25