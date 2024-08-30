What you’ll do

Respond to Dealership Service department requests to support root cause analysis and tackle automotive vehicle system features, such as infotainment, telematics, instrument panel displays, and advance driver assist features.

Collaborate with Engineering Support teams for systems, wiring, design release, and validation, alongside program management and dealership teams, as needed to address issues.

Rapid resolution and triage of vehicle systems like software issues, calibration discrepancies, wiring complications, electrical component malfunctions, vehicle networking and system challenges, module problems, and driving identified problems.

Identify and conduct initial triage of the ECU Software log events, focusing on the Infotainment and Connectivity modules, as supplied by the customer through an In-Vehicle trigger.

Provide response to the short-listed dealers within 24hrs, acknowledging the issue.

Work in partnership with Over The Air Software deployment teams to implement Infotainment and Connectivity module software, along with any requisite ECU software, to the designated vehicles as the need arises.

Examine mis-builds or incorrect configurations that may be causing issues with module programming.

What you bring to the role

Bachelors in Electrical engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Fully bilingual in French both verbal and written communication

Highly organized and proactive, with the ability to work autonomously.

Understanding of vehicle infotainment and driver assist features

Experience with office applications, such as email, service desk ticketing, word, and excel

Knowledge of CAN based communication and CAN-FD

Knowledge of OTA (Over the Air Updates) and Ethernet protocol

Previous Dealership working experience and experience with Automotive diagnostics and repair

Working arrangements

We strive to provide flexibility wherever possible. Based on this role’s business requirements, this is a remote position open to qualified applicants in Ontario and/or Nova Scotia, where our hubs are located. Regardless of your working arrangement, we are here to support a healthy work-life balance though our various wellbeing programs.

Note: The working arrangements for this role are accurate as of the date of posting. This may change based on the project you’re engaged in, as well as business and client requirements. Rest assured; we will always be clear about role expectations.

What we offer

The chance to work with impact. Here, you’re empowered to bring your biggest thinking to help our company and clients improve everyday life.

Here, you’re empowered to bring your biggest thinking to help our company and clients improve everyday life. Ownership over your career. Stay at the top of your game through our award-winning learning and development ecosystem. And when your ambitions change or we offer new opportunities, we help you pivot by providing reskilling, on-the-job learning and guidance to find new roles that might be a better fit.

Stay at the top of your game through our award-winning learning and development ecosystem. And when your ambitions change or we offer new opportunities, we help you pivot by providing reskilling, on-the-job learning and guidance to find new roles that might be a better fit. The opportunity to thrive on a high caliber team with heart. We celebrate each other’s experiences and perspectives and promote a sense of belonging through our affinity groups and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

We celebrate each other’s experiences and perspectives and promote a sense of belonging through our affinity groups and diversity and inclusion initiatives. A comprehensive total rewards package, including a competitive salary and pension plan with matching contributions.

including a competitive salary and pension plan with matching contributions. Flexible health and financial benefits to support you and your eligible dependents —from day one.

—from day one. True work-life balance. Be at your best through paid time off, flexible work arrangements, volunteering opportunities, social events, and so much more.

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion

Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity, champions equity and values inclusion. We are dedicated to nurturing a community where everyone feels heard, accepted and welcome. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state or local laws.

If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com with your request and contact information.

About us

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, helping organizations modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

While our system allows application in all languages, job required language(s) and proficiency level(s) vary. However, basic English proficiency is required for Company-wide communications purposes.

Cognizant will only consider applicants for this position who are legally authorized to work in Canada without requiring employer sponsorship, now or at any time in the future.