About us

Busy Bee Education Solutions is a small business in Windsor, ON. We are engaging, fun, creative, and our goal is to is an educational institution that aims to fill the gaps that current, mainstream educational facilities leave. Busy Bee works with students to provide hands-on opportunities to learn, grow, experience failure, and achieve success. Following curriculum expectations and practices from leading countries like Sweden, France, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, Busy Bee is changing the narrative of traditional tutoring. Busy Bee teaches math (Kindergarten – Grade 12), English (Kindergarten – Grade 12), science (Kindergarten – Grade 12), French (beginner to advanced), English as a Second Language, Anatomy, Physiology, and other select subjects.

Our work environment includes:

Modern office setting

We are looking for a highly-motivated and skilled Teacher to join our team. The ideal candidate for this position will be energetic, well-organized, and enjoy developing strong professional relationships with students and parents. This position requires the ability to communicate effectively with parents and staff members, including developing lesson plans and grading papers. We’re also looking for a dynamic team player who can maintain a positive attitude in a highly-charged atmosphere.

Responsibilities:

Design curriculum and lesson plans that meet the needs of a diverse student population.

Give clear instructions to students; and assess students’ understanding.

Give feedback to parents about their child’s progress.

Job Types: Part-time, Casual

Pay: $17.00-$20.00 per hour

Benefits:

Casual dress

Flexible schedule

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekends as needed

Application question(s):

Are you a member of the Ontario College of Teachers?

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree (required)

Experience:

teaching: 1 year (preferred)

Language:

French (required)

Work Location: In person

Expected start date: 2024-09-07

Apply: https://www.glassdoor.ca/job-listing/french-as-a-second-language-teacher-busy-bee-education-solutions-JV_IC2281815_KO0,35_KE36,64.htm?jl=1009414503824&jobListingId=1009414503824&ctt=1724679603043