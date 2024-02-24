Education & Training Advisor (Bilingual)

Join Our Dynamic Team!

Help Provide Online Education and Training Opportunities to Residents in Windsor Essex!

Are you passionate about empowering people through online education and training leading to jobs?

Do you thrive in a collaborative and dedicated team environment?

If so, a career opportunity awaits you with Contact North I Contact Nord!

At Contact North I Contact Nord, we are committed to increasing the number of underserved Ontario residents who take online programs and courses from Ontario’s colleges, universities, Indigenous institutes, and other providers while remaining in their community.

We actively recruit and provide free support services to students and prospective students in Windsor Essex and other rural and remote communities across Ontario.

By joining our team as an Education & Training Advisor, you can recruit and help people access life-changing education and training opportunities that have a lasting impact on their lives.

Why choose us?

Unlock Potential: Be a catalyst for personal growth and development by connecting Windsor Essex residents with online education and training programs that meet their needs and interests.

Be a catalyst for personal growth and development by connecting Windsor Essex residents with online education and training programs that meet their needs and interests. Join a Like-Minded Team: Work alongside dedicated professionals who share your passion for making a difference in the lives of others.

Work alongside dedicated professionals who share your passion for making a difference in the lives of others. Fulfilling Career Opportunities: Experience the satisfaction of meaningful work as you support individuals across Windsor Essex in achieving their educational goals.

EDUCATION & TRAINING ADVISOR – WINDSOR ESSEX (BILINGUAL)

As the Education & Training Advisor, based in a home-office from the Windsor Essex territory, you are expected to generate student registrations every week.

Travel is expected within the territory, including but not limited to the following communities: Amherstburg, Harrow, Kingsville, Lakeshore, Lasalle, Leamington, Tecumseh, and Windsor.

Your challenging and rewarding responsibilities:

Develop and implement effective recruitment strategies to generate student registrations every week

Provide ongoing support to students throughout their education journey

Engage with the community, businesses, and agencies to generate student registrations every week

Ensure recorded registrations meet all the requirements and are accurate

Coordinate operations of the online learning centres

Monitor trends in the communities you support and sharing best practices with the team

Requirements:

A college or university credential in a relevant field

3-5 years of experience and developed skills in direct sales or recruitment

Proven ability to engage with businesses and community organizations

Strong presentation skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office and CRM software

Bilingual proficiency in English and French (verbal and written) is required

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Valid driver’s licence and reliable transportation for travel within the area

Why choose Contact North I Contact Nord as your employer?

We value your skills and expertise, focusing on what you can contribute

We offer:

o A competitive starting wage of $27.32 per hour

o A comprehensive employee benefits package

o An Employer/Employee Group RRSP with a matching contribution plan

o 15 days of accumulated paid vacation annually

o Ongoing support and professional development opportunities

How to apply:

If you are ready to embark on a rewarding career that combines your passion for education with your sales and community engagement skills, we invite you to apply online.

Don’t miss this chance to join our team and help shape the future of education in Ontario. Apply now and be a part of something truly meaningful!

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: From $27.32 per hour

Benefits:

Dental care

Employee assistance program

Extended health care

Life insurance

Paid time off

RRSP match

Vision care

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Monday to Friday

Language:

French (required)

English (required)

Work Location: In person