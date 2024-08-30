Contact North

This is a home-based contract position recruiting students in Amherstburg, Harrow, Kingsville, Lakeshore, Lasalle, Leamington, Tecumseh, Windsor and surrounding areas.

The successful candidate must live in or relocate to one of the above-listed communities or surrounding areas.

Contact North | Contact Nord is seeking a professional with proven student recruitment or sales skills and experience to fill the challenging and rewarding role of Education & Training Advisor.

Contact North | Contact Nord is funded by the Government of Ontario and increases the number of underserved Ontario residents who take online programs and courses from Ontario’s colleges, universities, Indigenous institutes, and other providers while remaining in their community. We recruit and provide free support services to students in 1,500+ communities, in person at locations across the province, or by phone, email, live chat or virtually. Our services are available in English and French.

Your responsibilities-Student recruitment

-Directly recruit students for the online programs and courses from Ontario’s public colleges, universities, Indigenous institutes, and other providers that match the educational goals, career aspirations and employment goals of the students and prospective students.

-Student support

Actively support students throughout their studies to help them successfully complete their programs, courses, and training.

-Community engagement

Proactively build partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and agencies such as Ontario Works and Employment Ontario to refer their employees and clients to help them access the online programs and courses they need.

-Your performance goal

Generate a weekly average of 25 registrations by students and prospective students in online courses that are aligned with their needs and interests.

What we offer you

-One year contract position with competitive salary range of $49,722 – $54,345 annually

-Full week off with pay between Christmas and New Years

-35-hour work week, Monday – Friday (some evening and weekend work may be required)

-Opportunity to work in a collaborative environment with a team that shares your commitment to helping students and prospective students achieve their education and training goals and pursue new opportunities

-Home-based position with travel within surrounding assigned territorial communities as needed

-Opportunity to help support economic and community development

Your qualifications

-A post-secondary credential

-Three-plus years’ experience in recruitment or sales

-Proficiency in Microsoft Office and experience working with customer relationship management (CRM) software

-Strong presentation skills

-Proven ability to engage with businesses and community organizations

-Valid driver’s licence and reliable transportation for travel within the assigned territory

-Bilingual in English and French (verbal and written)

Join our team

Apply today online at https://contactnorth.ca/jobs.