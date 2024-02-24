Global Excel Management Windsor,ON Permanent Full Time

*In-office training for the 3 first months of employment**

**Bilingual French/English premium**

Are you a people person with a knack for providing excellent customer service? Are you interested in working in a multilingual and friendly environment that encourages personal and professional development? We would love to meet you!

As a Customer Service Representative in the Primary Assistance team, you’ll be providing meaningful assistance to people globally, during travel-related medical and non-medical emergencies, thus making a difference in their lives.

What does your typical day look like?

Open cases on the customer management system to assist clients throughout their medical emergency or other service needs.

Provide accurate and complete information to identify solutions to customer, health care facility/provider, and insurance partner inquiries by utilizing appropriate insurance policies and reference material.

Direct clients to appropriate medical providers, engaging third party affiliates and offering solutions for the lowest practical cost.

Appropriately handle, communicate, and exchange sensitive and confidential information in a professional manner, adhering to both company customer service guidelines and legislated privacy standards.

Provide emotional support to clients in need, to assist them in coping with a difficult situation.

Update case reserves/costs according to guidelines.

Outbound communication to health care facilities/providers, clients, insurance providers and other stakeholders to collect information related to travel insurance claims or to arrange direct billing payments.

What skills and experience are we looking for?

University degree or college diploma preferred, but not required.

Experience working in a customer service environment, contact center or medical, insurance/financial services.

Intermediate computer skills (Windows, Outlook, Excel). Including intermediate typing speed is required.

Bilingual French and English (verbal and written).

Strong attention to detail and critical thinking skills.

Good understanding of world geography and current events.

Must be willing and able to adapt to ongoing change and continuous learning.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills with a patient, calm and controlled disposition.

Able to work various shifts and days of the week including weekends and holidays as required.

What Global Excel has to offer:

Global Excel offers more than a position;

We offer a professional future with a competitive compensation including base salary, performance bonus and benefits;

Work/life balance, health and wellness initiatives including an excellent EAP program;

Many opportunities for advancement, development;

Employee engagement programs that focus on fitness, food and fun.

To get a taste of the Global Excel life and for more information on our company, visit our Facebook page and website:

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: From $20.90 per hour

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company events

Dental care

Disability insurance

Employee assistance program

Extended health care

Life insurance

On-site gym

On-site parking

Paid time off

RRSP match

Wellness program

Work from home

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Monday to Friday

Weekends as needed

Application question(s):

Are you available for on-site training for a period of 3 months?

Do you live within 1 hour travel of Windsor ON and open to a hybrid role?

Are you legally entitled to work in Canada?

Are you available full time (days, evenings and weekends)?

Language:

English and French (preferred)

How to Apply : https://smartapply.indeed.com/beta/indeedapply/form/contact-info