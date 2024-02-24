Global Excel Management

Windsor,ON

Permanent

Full Time

*In-office training for the 3 first months of employment**
**Bilingual French/English premium**

Are you a people person with a knack for providing excellent customer service? Are you interested in working in a multilingual and friendly environment that encourages personal and professional development? We would love to meet you!

As a Customer Service Representative in the Primary Assistance team, you’ll be providing meaningful assistance to people globally, during travel-related medical and non-medical emergencies, thus making a difference in their lives.

What does your typical day look like?

  • Open cases on the customer management system to assist clients throughout their medical emergency or other service needs.
  • Provide accurate and complete information to identify solutions to customer, health care facility/provider, and insurance partner inquiries by utilizing appropriate insurance policies and reference material.
  • Direct clients to appropriate medical providers, engaging third party affiliates and offering solutions for the lowest practical cost.
  • Appropriately handle, communicate, and exchange sensitive and confidential information in a professional manner, adhering to both company customer service guidelines and legislated privacy standards.
  • Provide emotional support to clients in need, to assist them in coping with a difficult situation.
  • Update case reserves/costs according to guidelines.
  • Outbound communication to health care facilities/providers, clients, insurance providers and other stakeholders to collect information related to travel insurance claims or to arrange direct billing payments.

What skills and experience are we looking for?

  • University degree or college diploma preferred, but not required.
  • Experience working in a customer service environment, contact center or medical, insurance/financial services.
  • Intermediate computer skills (Windows, Outlook, Excel). Including intermediate typing speed is required.
  • Bilingual French and English (verbal and written).
  • Strong attention to detail and critical thinking skills.
  • Good understanding of world geography and current events.
  • Must be willing and able to adapt to ongoing change and continuous learning.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Strong interpersonal skills with a patient, calm and controlled disposition.
  • Able to work various shifts and days of the week including weekends and holidays as required.

What Global Excel has to offer:

  • Global Excel offers more than a position;
  • We offer a professional future with a competitive compensation including base salary, performance bonus and benefits;
  • Work/life balance, health and wellness initiatives including an excellent EAP program;
  • Many opportunities for advancement, development;
  • Employee engagement programs that focus on fitness, food and fun.

To get a taste of the Global Excel life and for more information on our company, visit our Facebook page and website:

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: From $20.90 per hour

Benefits:

  • Casual dress
  • Company events
  • Dental care
  • Disability insurance
  • Employee assistance program
  • Extended health care
  • Life insurance
  • On-site gym
  • On-site parking
  • Paid time off
  • RRSP match
  • Wellness program
  • Work from home

Schedule:

  • 8 hour shift
  • Day shift
  • Evening shift
  • Holidays
  • Monday to Friday
  • Weekends as needed

Application question(s):

  • Are you available for on-site training for a period of 3 months?
  • Do you live within 1 hour travel of Windsor ON and open to a hybrid role?
  • Are you legally entitled to work in Canada?
  • Are you available full time (days, evenings and weekends)?

Language:

  • English and French (preferred)

How to Apply : https://smartapply.indeed.com/beta/indeedapply/form/contact-info

