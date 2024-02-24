Global Excel Management
Windsor,ON
Permanent
Full Time
*In-office training for the 3 first months of employment**
**Bilingual French/English premium**
Are you a people person with a knack for providing excellent customer service? Are you interested in working in a multilingual and friendly environment that encourages personal and professional development? We would love to meet you!
As a Customer Service Representative in the Primary Assistance team, you’ll be providing meaningful assistance to people globally, during travel-related medical and non-medical emergencies, thus making a difference in their lives.
What does your typical day look like?
- Open cases on the customer management system to assist clients throughout their medical emergency or other service needs.
- Provide accurate and complete information to identify solutions to customer, health care facility/provider, and insurance partner inquiries by utilizing appropriate insurance policies and reference material.
- Direct clients to appropriate medical providers, engaging third party affiliates and offering solutions for the lowest practical cost.
- Appropriately handle, communicate, and exchange sensitive and confidential information in a professional manner, adhering to both company customer service guidelines and legislated privacy standards.
- Provide emotional support to clients in need, to assist them in coping with a difficult situation.
- Update case reserves/costs according to guidelines.
- Outbound communication to health care facilities/providers, clients, insurance providers and other stakeholders to collect information related to travel insurance claims or to arrange direct billing payments.
What skills and experience are we looking for?
- University degree or college diploma preferred, but not required.
- Experience working in a customer service environment, contact center or medical, insurance/financial services.
- Intermediate computer skills (Windows, Outlook, Excel). Including intermediate typing speed is required.
- Bilingual French and English (verbal and written).
- Strong attention to detail and critical thinking skills.
- Good understanding of world geography and current events.
- Must be willing and able to adapt to ongoing change and continuous learning.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills with a patient, calm and controlled disposition.
- Able to work various shifts and days of the week including weekends and holidays as required.
What Global Excel has to offer:
- Global Excel offers more than a position;
- We offer a professional future with a competitive compensation including base salary, performance bonus and benefits;
- Work/life balance, health and wellness initiatives including an excellent EAP program;
- Many opportunities for advancement, development;
- Employee engagement programs that focus on fitness, food and fun.
To get a taste of the Global Excel life and for more information on our company, visit our Facebook page and website:
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: From $20.90 per hour
Benefits:
- Casual dress
- Company events
- Dental care
- Disability insurance
- Employee assistance program
- Extended health care
- Life insurance
- On-site gym
- On-site parking
- Paid time off
- RRSP match
- Wellness program
- Work from home
Schedule:
- 8 hour shift
- Day shift
- Evening shift
- Holidays
- Monday to Friday
- Weekends as needed
Application question(s):
- Are you available for on-site training for a period of 3 months?
- Do you live within 1 hour travel of Windsor ON and open to a hybrid role?
- Are you legally entitled to work in Canada?
- Are you available full time (days, evenings and weekends)?
Language:
- English and French (preferred)
How to Apply : https://smartapply.indeed.com/beta/indeedapply/form/contact-info
|https://smartapply.indeed.com/beta/indeedapply/form/contact-info