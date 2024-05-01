Serco North America
Position Description :
Purpose of the Job:
- Provides information and assistance related to driver examination services.
- Reviews information, determines test(s) requirements, and conducts/processes transactions and exams inside the DriveTest Centre.
- Assists in the smooth and efficient administration of examinations, including preparation of test takers entry, invigilating, the distribution of exam materials, and the collection of examinations.
- Ensures the fair and proper conduct of examinations.
- Creates a calm, professional, and supportive environment that enables applicants to perform to the best of their abilities.
- Provides Security Guard Testing (SGT) examination services support.
- Responds to inquiries related to driver licensing, determines applicant status, and provides information regarding test/re-test procedures and regulations relating to all classes of licences.
- Distributes and verifies application forms for accuracy and completeness.
- Investigates problems or errors in licence records and initiates corrections.
- Captures applicant photos, administers vision tests to ensure minimum requirements are met, and provides referrals to vision specialists.
- Collects applicable fees accurately.
- Conducts and processes knowledge tests, dispatches road test appointments, provides results, issues temporary driver’s licences, and processes licensing changes.
- Identifies licence exchange privileges and/or test requirements for driver’s licence applicants from other countries, provinces, and jurisdictions; assesses foreign licence eligibility, translations, and letters of authentication from other countries.
- Contacts members of the public to communicate information and correct errors.
- Administers commercial licence renewals, including accepting medical examination reports and criminal record checks.
- Escalates customer concerns and redirects customers to other government agencies, when required.
Qualifications :
- Fluency level in French and English.
- This position is a Tuesday to Saturday scheduled shift.
- Valid Ontario class “G” of licence is required.
- 1-4 years of customer service experience in a service environment is preferred to include, but not required:
- Airline Industry
- Financial Industry
- Banking Industry
- Federal and Local Government Services
- Healthcare Industry
- Must have and maintain an acceptable driving record.
- Intermediate-level computer skills in Microsoft Office are required.
- Touch-typing and data entry.
- Must be able to perform physical duties of the position, this may include sitting or standing for extended periods of time and entering and existing vehicles up to 30 times per shift.
- Must pass Criminal Record Check (CPIC); Fingerprint Criminal Record Check.
**Employee hours vary based on customer demand and location’s operating hours.
**This position may require extended shift hours and possibly Saturday hours (depending on location) during certain periods of the year when Drive Test Centre volume is higher.
**This position requires the attendance of a formal training session, which includes classroom instruction with experienced and qualified trainers and on-the-job shadowing at a Drive Test Centre facilitated by a coach. If you are unsuccessful at any stage of the training, your employment will end effective immediately.
