At ServiceOntario, we are committed to providing the citizens of Ontario with fast, friendly and easy access to Ontario government information and services – online, in person, and by phone.

Our vision is to make Government better through service excellence and innovation. Our Mission is to design and deliver excellent services and solutions and to champion service delivery transformation.

If you strive to provide customers with a positive service experience and thrive in a fast-paced, team driven environment, then a career as a Customer Care Representative may be for you!

Positions Available:

1 temporary full-time bilingual positions for up to 6 months

1 temporary full-time bilingual positions for up to 12 months

OPS Commitment to Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility, and Anti-Racism:

We are committed to build a workforce that reflects the communities we serve and to promote a diverse, anti-racist, inclusive, accessible, merit-based, respectful and equitable workplace.

We invite all interested individuals to apply and encourage applications from people with disabilities, Indigenous, Black, and racialized individuals, as well as people from a diversity of ethnic and cultural origins, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions.

Visit the OPS Anti-Racism Policy and the OPS Diversity and Inclusion Blueprint pages to learn more about the OPS commitment to advance racial equity, accessibility, diversity, and inclusion in the public service.

We offer employment accommodation across the recruitment process and all aspects of employment consistent with the requirements of Ontario’s Human Rights Code. Refer to the « How to apply » section if you require a disability-related accommodation.

What can I expect to do in this role?

You will:

provide quality in-person, front counter customer services by providing timely and accurate information related to government programs, products and services in a retail and customer service oriented environment

provide interpretation of guidelines, directives and procedures

provide guidance and support to customers in completing documents and forms, and in the use of public access workstations (i.e., online small business registration)

provide guidance and support to customers experiencing problems accessing or obtaining specialized information, and refer to the appropriate program area or organization for resolution

process business and individual customer transactions, determining that eligibility requirements are met and obtaining required documents

collect and process payments, issuing refunds, and reconcile payments with transactions

maintain files and electronic database systems

produce a variety of reports and correspondence

PLEASE NOTE:

Entry level applicants may be hired at the Customer Service Representative 2 Training (CSR – 2T) level

Starting salary for the CSR – 2T level: $24.85

Deadline to apply: Position available until a candidate is hired

How do I qualify?

Mandatory for the bilingual position only:

You must possess oral French language skills at the advanced level. Your proficiency level will be confirmed before hire.

Customer Service and Communication Skills:

You have experience providing in-person, front counter customer service responding to inquiries, providing advice and information, and resolving customer issues in a high-volume environment;

You are a clear, concise oral communicator and can ask appropriate questions to better understand customer inquiries before responding;

You have written communication skills to prepare correspondence;

You have exceptional interpersonal skills to interact with the public and resolve customer complaints.



Problem Solving and Analytical Skills:

You have demonstrated analytical and problem solving skills to probe for information, assess situations and determine appropriate course of action;

You can effectively analyze information to determine the underlying needs of the customer beyond those that may have been initially expressed;

You demonstrate judgement and tact when interacting with customers.

Collaboration and Organizational Skills:

You have flexibility and collaboration skills to effectively work in a team-driven environment and ensure that operational requirements are being met;

You can interact with other team members to discuss varying points of views, ideas and opinions to help make decisions;

You have planning and organization skills to organize and prioritize workloads.

Relevant Knowledge:

You have general knowledge of government services and programs at the municipal, provincial, and federal level;

You have demonstrated ability to reference, research and apply relevant legislation, regulations and guidelines (e.g. where applicable, Freedom of Information and Privacy Act, Citizenship and Immigration Canada guidelines, etc.) in order to support the accurate completion of forms and transactions.

Financial and Administrative Skills:

You have experience handling cash, and operating cash registers and point of sale machines to process monetary transactions;

You can accurately calculate fees, collect money, balance floats, prepare deposits and reports;

You have administrative skills and can accurately maintain filing systems.

Computer Skills: