NFP Corp Windsor Temps plein, Remote Lundi au Vendredi

Business Line: Shared Services / Marketing

Hours Per Week: 35 (Full-Time)

Location: Any / Remote or Hybrid Setting (https://www.nfp.ca/about-nfp/find-an-office)

Job Duration: Six (6) month Contract with the possibility of permanent conversion

About the Role

At NFP, while our copywriters are our resident experts on brand voice and company architecture, our content translator is their close partner in the content generation process, ensuring that consistent and high-quality print and digital communications advance our business and brand strategy in French.

As part of the Canadian marketing team, the content translator will be responsible for all content localization efforts in Canada, including editing, proofreading and adapting its P&C, corporate benefits, insurance and life & wealth management business lines into French.

What You’ll Do

Translate internal and external NFP content into French

Translations for effective print, digital, social media, press releases, newsletter articles, brochures, white papers, articles, blogs, advertisements, video scripts, emails, direct mail, video scripts, employee communications, website content, memos, slide decks, conference materials

Edit and proofread a wide range of communications for accuracy, spelling, grammar, idiom accuracy, style consistency, tone, flow, comprehension and format.

Collaborate with project managers and designers to deliver on a project’s goals and key messaging prior to writing, rewriting or editing

Assist with the implementation and maintenance of social media strategies

Ensure communications are consistent with the NFP Brand strategy

Provide guidance to copywriters and editors, as well as freelancers, when needed

Perform other related duties and participate in special projects as assigned

What You Bring

Outstanding writing and editing skills in French Canadian (Québec) and English is a must

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing, business, English or equivalent work experience required

3-5 years of professional bilingual writing and editing experience and specific ability to reach targeted audiences

3-5 years of written translation experience into Canadian French

Ability to speak Canadian French required

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

Outstanding prioritization and organizational skills

Financial services knowledge or experience a plus

Interpretation experience a plus

Translation certification(s) a plus

Educational background from a French university a plus

Comfortable working both independently and as part of a team

Who We Are

NFP is a leading insurance brokerage that provides property and casualty, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. We’re a 6x Best Places to Work award winner in Insurance, a 5-Star Brokerage award winner from Insurance Business Canada Magazine, and a recognized Elite Agency award winner. We enable client success through the expertise of over 1000 employees based in Canada and more than 6,900 employees with over 310 offices globally.

Since 2021, NFP has been responsible for bringing more than four billion dollars ($4,000,000,000) in premium to the P&C Market.

Our expertise is matched by our commitment to each client’s goals and is enhanced by our investments in innovative technologies in the insurance brokerage and consulting space. To learn more, please visit https://nfp.ca/.

What’s In It For You

NFP’s PeopleFirst culture offers a multitude of benefits to employees and is a great place to call home.