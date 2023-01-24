Garderie Franco Sol
Windsor, ON
Full Time
$17.76 an hour
Bilingual: French/English Child Care Assistants: Under the direction of the Supervisor, the Child Care Assistant helps plans and delivers inclusive play-based learning programs for children in order to promote the well-being and holistic development of children. This includes the delivery of programs to children 12 years or younger, the assessment of the programs and of the progress of children in the programs and communication with the parents or persons with legal custody of the children in the programs in order to improve the development of the children.
They follow the regulations set out under the Child Care and Early Years Act- CCEYA. They implement and support a learning environment for children according to their individual development.
Implement the regulations required by the Ministry of Education and those of the corporation
Demonstrates knowledge and adheres to the regulations set out by the Child Care and Early Years Act- CCEYA
Effective interpersonal skills: adaptability, teamwork, written and oral communication FRENCH and ENGLISH, reliability, values and ethics, punctuality
Implement and adhere to Franco-Sol’s Program Statement
Assist in the development and implement a responsive program that supports the learning of physical, social, cognitive and language skills while being mindful of each child’s individual needs. Nurture children’s healthy development by supporting their sense of self, health and well-being. Support positive interactions with their peers, parents and staff. Encourage interaction and communication in a positive way in order to develop skills for self-regulation. Encourage every child to be an engaged learner who explores the world with body, mind and senses. Support experiences and the environment to engage children in active, creative and meaningful exploration, play and inquiry and create positive learning environments and experiences in which each child’s learning and development is supported.
*Any other duties as assigned.
Education and Qualifications
Must be 18 yrs of age or older
Experience and/or diploma in a relevant field of study an asset (ex: child and youth, social work, education, etc.)
Current First Aid Level C with AED certification (can be provided)
A clear Vulnerable Sector Check
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time
Salary: $17.76 per hour
Benefits:
- Casual dress
- Company events
- Dental care
- Extended health care
- Life insurance
- On-site childcare
- On-site parking
- Paid time off
- RRSP match
- Vision care
Schedule:
- Day shift
- Monday to Friday
- No weekends
Ability to commute/relocate:
- Windsor, ON: reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (required)
Education:
- Secondary School (preferred)
Language:
- FRENCH (preferred)
Deadline to apply: Position available until a candidate is hired
To apply for this position, please click on the following link:https://ca.indeed.com/cmp/Franco–sol-Garderie-1/jobs?jk=a6faf59515abeccf&start=0&clearPrefilter=1#