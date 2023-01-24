Bilingual: French/English Child Care Assistants: Under the direction of the Supervisor, the Child Care Assistant helps plans and delivers inclusive play-based learning programs for children in order to promote the well-being and holistic development of children. This includes the delivery of programs to children 12 years or younger, the assessment of the programs and of the progress of children in the programs and communication with the parents or persons with legal custody of the children in the programs in order to improve the development of the children.

They follow the regulations set out under the Child Care and Early Years Act- CCEYA. They implement and support a learning environment for children according to their individual development.

Implement the regulations required by the Ministry of Education and those of the corporation

Demonstrates knowledge and adheres to the regulations set out by the Child Care and Early Years Act- CCEYA

Effective interpersonal skills: adaptability, teamwork, written and oral communication FRENCH and ENGLISH, reliability, values and ethics, punctuality

Implement and adhere to Franco-Sol’s Program Statement

Assist in the development and implement a responsive program that supports the learning of physical, social, cognitive and language skills while being mindful of each child’s individual needs. Nurture children’s healthy development by supporting their sense of self, health and well-being. Support positive interactions with their peers, parents and staff. Encourage interaction and communication in a positive way in order to develop skills for self-regulation. Encourage every child to be an engaged learner who explores the world with body, mind and senses. Support experiences and the environment to engage children in active, creative and meaningful exploration, play and inquiry and create positive learning environments and experiences in which each child’s learning and development is supported.

*Any other duties as assigned.

Education and Qualifications

Must be 18 yrs of age or older

Experience and/or diploma in a relevant field of study an asset (ex: child and youth, social work, education, etc.)

Current First Aid Level C with AED certification (can be provided)

A clear Vulnerable Sector Check

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Salary: $17.76 per hour

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company events

Dental care

Extended health care

Life insurance

On-site childcare

On-site parking

Paid time off

RRSP match

Vision care

Schedule:

Day shift

Monday to Friday

No weekends

Ability to commute/relocate:

Windsor, ON: reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (required)

Education:

Secondary School (preferred)

Language:

FRENCH (preferred)

Deadline to apply: Position available until a candidate is hired

