Green Shield Canada Windsor, ON Full time 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

In 1957, our founder, pharmacist William Wilkinson, witnessed a mother sacrifice her health by forgoing her own medicine to ensure she could afford a prescription for her sick daughter. He knew there had to be a better way! He introduced North America’s first prepaid drug plan, and Green Shield was born as a not-for-profit health benefits provider that re-invested its earnings to support better health for all Canadians.

Today, we follow in the footsteps of our founder as we continue our pursuit of a better way. No longer just a traditional health and dental benefits provider, Green Shield is now the first integrated health services organization in Canada that is both a payer (offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims) and a provider (offering medical, mental health, and pharmacy services).

Green Shield Canada (GSC) is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as part of our mission to ensure better health for all!

This means we can uniquely offer:

Direct access to real time professional health services

Convenience to engage our services anywhere, anytime, effortlessly

Integration of our services, creating a seamless experience

Improved health outcomes via preventative care and treatment, and data driven insights

This evolution also deepens our social mission through both financial support and the direct delivery of services to support local communities and underserved populations across Canada.

THE ROLE IN A NUTSHELL



SHIFT: 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

As Canada’s only national not-for-profit health and dental benefits specialist, our reason for being is to create innovative solutions that improve access to better health. Committed to providing effective cost containment strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC manages and administers benefit plan programs for plan members nation-wide.

We are looking to fill the position of Special Authorization Process as a member of our Pharmacy Services team. The ideal candidate has completed the Pharmacy Assistant or Pharmacy Technician program at an accredited college.

OVERVIEW OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Review the authorization forms to determine if information submitted is complete and if medical condition criteria matches the predefined criteria established for each drug

Load information concerning status of approval into GSC system

Prepare information on denials for preparation of denial letters

Handle phone inquiries from patients, union and management representatives, clients, pharmacists and physicians

Respond to provider claim submission problems and inquiries regarding conditional drugs and ensure proper documentation exists

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR



Bilingualism (English and French) is required

Pharmacy Assistant or Technician Graduate from an accredited community college and a minimum of 2 – 3 years community pharmacy experience

Knowledge of Government payer policies and procedures, in particular dealing with drugs and various government funded programs throughout Canada

Knowledge of Provinicial Formulary policies and procedures regarding Limited Use Drugs

Act in a professional manner and with the ultimate discretion, as the information they are dealing with is highly confidential

Able to work with minimum supervision and handle volatile and emotional situations

Professional telephone skills and a comfort level and ease in dealing with a variety of professionals and participants as it relates to sensitive and confidential matters

Filing and organizational skills

Strong computer skills, including typing skills, MS Word and Excel

If you meet the qualifications and are eager to become a Greenshielder, we want to hear from you!.

Candidates selected will be required to complete a skills assessment. These assessments may include (but are not limited to) industry testing and a preliminary interview by Pro Staff Employment Solutions. Only those individuals selected will be notified by Pro Staff Employment Solutions.

Human Resources reviews all applications in relation to available opportunities and contacts persons whose skills and experience match these opportunities. Persons submitting a resume to Green Shield Canada are deemed to consent to the use of their application, and all information contained therein, in relation to recruitment and employment related activities.

Applications will be received until 7 p.m. EST, Thursday March 30, 2023.

Our purpose is rewarding, but we don’t stop there. Check out these perks:

Time to recharge: Vacation days, an end of year holiday shutdown, and even your birthday off!

Extensive health and wellness benefits starting on day 1: We are in the health benefits business, after all!

A flexible work schedule: The flexibility to work from home 3 days a week.

GSC supports diversity, equity and inclusion in our teams and communities, and we value the unique contributions made by all individuals. Even if your experience doesn’t align perfectly to every requirement in this posting, but you are excited about this opportunity, we invite you to apply from the page that opens by clicking “Apply Now”.

Providing this information gives GSC consent to use your personal information to assess your suitability for specific positions, future opportunities or for your personnel file. Your résumé will be held in strict confidence and will be viewed only by the Organization. Information may be stored outside of Canada and could be used for aggregate statistical purposes (which uses no personal identification).

We encourage applications from all candidates and will accommodate needs under human rights legislation throughout all stages of the recruitment and selection process. Please let us know of any accommodations through requestforaccommodation@greenshield.ca. Information received relating to accommodation will be addressed confidentially.

To submit an application, please click on the following link: https://greenshield.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/4/home/requisition/694?c=greenshield&lang=en-US