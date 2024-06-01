HUB International is the largest insurance brokerage in Canada. Our vision is to be everywhere risk exists – today and tomorrow. Helping protect what matters most. Our HUB Customer Central (HCC) office is looking for full time Bilingual Sales Insurance Brokers to join our team!

Location: Windsor, ON – We offer in-office, hybrid and remote work flexibility. Candidates across Canada are welcome to apply.

Who we are: HUB Customer Central (HCC) is a leading insurance contact center in Canada. Our technology-driven and digital expertise is unique, making us an industry trailblazer. We are affiliated with HUB International, the 5th largest insurance brokerage in the world with 13,000 employees and more than 475 offices.

Why we’re different: In 2021, HUB won the prestigious Stevie Award for Employer of the Year – Insurance. This award recognizes the world’s best companies to work for and their ongoing commitment to the growth, development, and wellness of employees.

We’re about communities too. HUB/HCC is committed to a formal program – HUB Gives – that encourages employees to donate their time, creativity, and passion to community causes. We believe in contributing to where we live, work and play.

The Role: Want to get started in a career with endless opportunities? No insurance experience is necessary to join our team. We will train you every step of the way including helping you obtain your Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) license.

Already have a brokers or general insurance agent license, experience in the industry and looking for a new opportunity? Apply today to learn more about what HCC has to offer!

As a Bilingual Sales Insurance Broker you will receive paid training, a competitive salary and benefits package along with opportunity for growth. In this position, leads are provided to you, no cold calling or sourcing your own leads!

Base Salary starts at $45,000 plus commission for non-licensed candidates.

Base Salary range is $50,000 to $55,000 plus commission for licensed candidates with insurance experience.

Responsibilities

Identify customer needs and meets or exceeds client expectations.

Manage customer calls and other contact channels and meet sales objectives.

Develop and maintain auto and property insurance product knowledge expertise.

Correctly input customer underwriting information into a quoting system.

Generate a premium estimate and discuss product and price options with the client.

Sell the policy based on the features of the product and the company.

Up-sell and cross-sell policy coverage.

Answer inquiries about coverage, deductibles, processes, claims, etc.

Skills and Requirements

Bilingual in French and English

High School diploma required. Post-secondary education preferred.

Proven sales success.

Strong computer skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong multitasking abilities.

Ability to stay calm under pressure.

Positive and enthusiastic attitude.

Ability to work in a dynamic team environment.

Insurance experience is not required.

The Perks:

Group Health and Dental Benefits.

RRSP Company Matching Program.

Paid vacation, sick and personal days.

Employee discounts on personal, home and auto insurance policies.

Corporate discounts on gym memberships and other services/products.

Company-paid Employee and Family Assistance Program.

Health and wellness initiatives.

Ongoing recognition programs and opportunities for advancement.

Our Commitment:

An environment that fosters continuous learning and improvement.

A leadership team dedicated to your growth and success.

To listen. Our employees have great ideas. We implement them.

Appreciation of your efforts. Every day.

Take the first step toward creating a future that combines a diverse and challenging work environment in a rapidly growing company that offers significant opportunity for advancement and growth.

If you require assistance or accommodation during our recruitment process, please notify Human Resources so that we can review and consider how we may be able to assist you based on your individual needs.

Department Sales Required Experience: Less than 1 year of relevant experience Required Travel: No Travel Required Required Education: High school or equivalent