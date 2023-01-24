We’re a close-knit group that thrives on mutual respect and stays true to our core values of purpose, authenticity, commitment, and teamwork. Whether we are developing a new program, servicing an existing client, or settling a claim, we always aim to go beyond expectations. If we see something that needs doing, we do it, whether or not it’s our job. We operate on the basis of honesty, fairness, and integrity, and we value purpose, authenticity, commitment, and teamwork. Here you will have the opportunity to learn something new every day. You’ll be part of a team that’s the best at what they do and the best colleagues that you’ll ever have because that’s what we look for in everyone we hire.

We are currently recruiting for a Bilingual (French and English) Customer Care Representative. The successful candidate can either to work out of our office in Oakville, ON or work remotely.

Insurance Insight Inc. (formerly WALKAWAY® Canada Inc.) is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and is an insurance brokerage specializing in providing automotive manufacturers and dealerships in North America and around the world with high-quality insurance-based products and technology solutions. As the exclusive provider of WALKAWAY products and services, we specialize in large national automobile after-market products, such as creditors insurance and GAP insurance, enabling a minimum amount of administration with the maximum amount of return.

Insurance Insight Inc. (formerly WALKAWAY® Canada Inc.) is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and is an insurance brokerage specializing in providing automotive manufacturers and dealerships in North America and around the world with high-quality insurance-based products and technology solutions. As the exclusive provider of WALKAWAY products and services, we specialize in large national automobile after-market products, such as creditors insurance and GAP insurance, enabling a minimum amount of administration with the maximum amount of return.

We are currently recruiting for a Bilingual (French and English) Customer Care Representative. The successful candidate can either to work out of our office in Oakville, ON or work remotely.

We’re a close-knit group that thrives on mutual respect and stays true to our core values of purpose, authenticity, commitment, and teamwork. Whether we are developing a new program, servicing an existing client, or settling a claim, we always aim to go beyond expectations. If we see something that needs doing, we do it, whether or not it’s our job. We operate on the basis of honesty, fairness, and integrity, and we value purpose, authenticity, commitment, and teamwork. Here you will have the opportunity to learn something new every day. You’ll be part of a team that’s the best at what they do and the best colleagues that you’ll ever have because that’s what we look for in everyone we hire.

As the Bilingual Customer Care Representative, you are the conduit between our external customers and our internal departments (Sales, Claims, Accounting, etc.). You are responsible for answering customer inquiries in a professional and caring manner. As part of the Central Operations (CenOps) team, you are the advocate and voice of the customer, providing express, concierge service for all, while tracking each request systematically to ensure all requests are addressed in a timely manner and meet our defined standards.

Role Responsibilities:

Respond to customer inquiries in a professional and caring manner following predefined processes designed to provide exceptional customer service while limiting the company’s exposure to errors and financial risk.

Provide technical user support for user setup, password resets, customer onboarding/ offboarding, policy changes, etc.

Direct customers to the appropriate internal department, as required.

Support internal departments with reporting, and day-to-day administration including processing incoming mail/fax/voicemail/email, courier and shipping needs, reception support, filing, general office arrangements, etc.

Process claims cheques, benefit closing letters, vehicle inspections, and vehicle auctions in an accurate and timely manner.

Facilitate claims customer review requests using Podium.

Develop and maintain good working relationships with all external and internal customers, including OEM/Lenders, Insurance Brokers, Dealers, Policy Holders, Insurance Companies etc.

Must be willing to work some evenings and occasional Saturday shifts as business requires.

Qualifications and Skills:

Must be bilingual with strong verbal and written communication skills in French (Canadian) and English

Minimum of one year of administrative experience in a customer service environment

Strong technical skills to be able to provide first-level technical support. CompTIA A+ certification would be considered an asset

Willingness to obtain RIBO or OTL license within first year of employment. Company will pay for training course and exam.

Organized with strong attention to detail

Ability to exercise good judgment, recognize the scope of authority, and protect confidential information

Self-motivated, independent thinker with the ability to initiate activities without direction

Knowledge of Google Workspace and applications, including Google Drive and Google Sheets, Adobe etc.

Benefits and Perks:

We provide a competitive compensation and benefits program, including health, dental, life insurance, disability, group retirement savings, and three week’s vacation to start. We will provide you with all the necessary tools you’ll need to be effective in your new role. We are looking for people who share our values, first and foremost, to join our team. We believe our team members represent our single biggest investment and our most valuable asset. We know that in today’s highly competitive job market, talented people can work anywhere.

We are proud to be named one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and a Top Insurance Workplace. If you are driven by the need to make a difference, have high regard for the customer and thrive on team success, please apply with your cover letter and resume.

Insurance Insight welcomes applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available on request for candidates participating in any aspect of the application, assessment and selection process.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $41,988.00-$50,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Dental care

Disability insurance

Employee assistance program

Extended health care

Life insurance

On-site parking

Paid time off

RRSP match

Tuition reimbursement

Wellness program

Work from home

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Supplemental pay types:

Bonus pay

Education:

Secondary School (preferred)

Experience:

Customer service: 1 year (preferred)

Language:

French (required)

Application deadline: Position available until a candidate is hired

To submit your application for this position, please click on the following link: https://ca.indeed.com/cmp/Insurance-Insight-Inc./jobs?start=0