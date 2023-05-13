Bill Gosling Outsourcing Barrie, ON Remote, Full time Monday to Friday

Amazing opportunities don’t just happen!

Vision, strategy and innovation come to life through execution.

Help create the future of our growing company, where our diverse talent and culture provide the competitive advantage to help Bill Gosling Outsourcing and its flock win big.

We are currently hiring Bilingual Customer Service Representatives to add to our Team.

Full Time Opportunities

Competitive Salary

Hybrid work environment (minimum of 1x per month in office)

Equipment will be provided by us

***First Day of orientation will be onsite

We are currently hiring Bilingual Customer Service Representatives to add to our Team.

Full Time Opportunities

Competitive Salary

Hybrid work environment (minimum of 1x per month in office)

Equipment will be provided by us

***First Day of orientation will be onsit

Amazing opportunities don’t just happen!

Vision, strategy and innovation come to life through execution.

Help create the future of our growing company, where our diverse talent and culture provide the competitive advantage to help Bill Gosling Outsourcing and its flock win big.

We are currently hiring Bilingual Customer Service Representatives to add to our Team.

Full Time Opportunities

Competitive Salary

Hybrid work environment (minimum of 1x per month in office)

Equipment will be provided by us

***First Day of orientation will be onsite

WHAT YOU WILL DO

As a Customer Service Representative, you will:

Help customers with their questions and complaints

Give customers information about products and services

Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support

Negotiate payment terms and arrangements, where applicable

Update customer files with appropriate information and ensure information being placed in customer files follow regulatory, client specific, and corporate guidelines

Respond to customers on all inbound/outbound calls

WHY WORK WITH US

Salary starting at $21.00/ hour + Potential Bonus (if applicable)

Health & Dental Benefits available after an initial waiting period

Casual Dress Code

Amazing work culture where you can learn and grow

Full Time – Various shifts including afternoons, evenings, and weekends

Hybrid work environment

ABOUT YOU

You must be fully fluent in both French and English (written and verbal)

(written and verbal) You enjoy talking to people on the phone

You are empathetic, a good listener, and want to help others

You have a desire to grow and drive your career forward

WHO ARE WE

Bill Gosling Outsourcing provides business solutions to our clients with various types of services including Customer Service, Accounts Receivable Management, Customer Sales, Contact Centre Technology, and Business Process Outsourcing. With over 60 years in the call centre industry, we have the technology and resources to help our clients get their brand where it needs to be and grow their business.

We provide career opportunities in Customer Service and Sales, with various shifts and full time hours in our state-of-the-art call center. We strive to create a fun, diverse, and engaging workplace which promotes both personal and professional growth.

Office Locations in Ontario

Head Office (relocating to Barrie Summer of 2023)

16635 Yonge St., Unit 26 (at Mulock)

Newmarket, Ontario

L3X 1V6

CHECK US OUT FOR YOURSELF

Instagram: @bgocareers

Facebook & Linked: @BillGoslingOutsourcing

Website – https://www.billgosling.com/careers

Bill Gosling Outsourcing is committed to ensuring equal access and participation for people with disabilities. People with disabilities will be treated in a way that allows them to maintain their dignity and independence.

We believe in integration, and we are committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities in a timely manner. We will do so by removing and preventing barriers to accessibility and by meeting our accessibility requirements under Ontario’s accessibility laws. Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00-$21.00 per hour

Work Location: Hybrid remote in Barrie, ON L4M 3M5

To apply for this position, please click on the link: https://ca.indeed.com/cmp/Bill-Gosling-Outsourcing?from=mobviewjob&tk=1h085j6r22bf0000&fromjk=49d41be4d82d7906&attributionid=mobvjcmp