Bill Gosling Outsourcing
Barrie, ON
Remote, Full time
Monday to Friday
Amazing opportunities don’t just happen!
Vision, strategy and innovation come to life through execution.
Help create the future of our growing company, where our diverse talent and culture provide the competitive advantage to help Bill Gosling Outsourcing and its flock win big.
We are currently hiring Bilingual Customer Service Representatives to add to our Team.
Full Time Opportunities
Competitive Salary
Hybrid work environment (minimum of 1x per month in office)
Equipment will be provided by us
***First Day of orientation will be onsite
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Customer Service Representative, you will:
- Help customers with their questions and complaints
- Give customers information about products and services
- Ensure customer satisfaction and provide professional customer support
- Negotiate payment terms and arrangements, where applicable
- Update customer files with appropriate information and ensure information being placed in customer files follow regulatory, client specific, and corporate guidelines
- Respond to customers on all inbound/outbound calls
WHY WORK WITH US
- Salary starting at $21.00/ hour + Potential Bonus (if applicable)
- Health & Dental Benefits available after an initial waiting period
- Casual Dress Code
- Amazing work culture where you can learn and grow
- Full Time – Various shifts including afternoons, evenings, and weekends
- Hybrid work environment
ABOUT YOU
- You must be fully fluent in both French and English (written and verbal)
- You enjoy talking to people on the phone
- You are empathetic, a good listener, and want to help others
- You have a desire to grow and drive your career forward
WHO ARE WE
Bill Gosling Outsourcing provides business solutions to our clients with various types of services including Customer Service, Accounts Receivable Management, Customer Sales, Contact Centre Technology, and Business Process Outsourcing. With over 60 years in the call centre industry, we have the technology and resources to help our clients get their brand where it needs to be and grow their business.
We provide career opportunities in Customer Service and Sales, with various shifts and full time hours in our state-of-the-art call center. We strive to create a fun, diverse, and engaging workplace which promotes both personal and professional growth.
Office Locations in Ontario
Head Office (relocating to Barrie Summer of 2023)
16635 Yonge St., Unit 26 (at Mulock)
Newmarket, Ontario
L3X 1V6
CHECK US OUT FOR YOURSELF
Instagram: @bgocareers
Facebook & Linked: @BillGoslingOutsourcing
Website – https://www.billgosling.com/careers
Bill Gosling Outsourcing is committed to ensuring equal access and participation for people with disabilities. People with disabilities will be treated in a way that allows them to maintain their dignity and independence.
We believe in integration, and we are committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities in a timely manner. We will do so by removing and preventing barriers to accessibility and by meeting our accessibility requirements under Ontario’s accessibility laws. Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $19.00-$21.00 per hour
Work Location: Hybrid remote in Barrie, ON L4M 3M5
To apply for this position, please click on the link: https://ca.indeed.com/cmp/Bill-Gosling-Outsourcing?from=mobviewjob&tk=1h085j6r22bf0000&fromjk=49d41be4d82d7906&attributionid=mobvjcmp