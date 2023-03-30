Green Shield Canada Windsor, ON Hybrid 12:30-8:30PM

In 1957, our founder, pharmacist William Wilkinson, witnessed a mother sacrifice her health by forgoing her own medicine to ensure she could afford a prescription for her sick daughter. He knew there had to be a better way! He introduced North America’s first prepaid drug plan, and Green Shield was born as a not-for-profit health benefits provider that re-invested its earnings to support better health for all Canadians.

Today, we follow in the footsteps of our founder as we continue our pursuit of a better way. No longer just a traditional health and dental benefits provider, Green Shield is now the first integrated health services organization in Canada that is both a payer (offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims) and a provider (offering medical, mental health, and pharmacy services).

This means we can uniquely offer:

Green Shield Canada (GSC) is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as part of our mission to ensure better health for all!

This means we can uniquely offer:

Direct access to real time professional health services

Convenience to engage our services anywhere, anytime, effortlessly

Integration of our services, creating a seamless experience

Improved health outcomes via preventative care and treatment, and data driven insights

This evolution also deepens our social mission through both financial support and the direct delivery of services to support local communities and underserved populations across Canada.

THE ROLE IN A NUTSHELL



This position reports to the Supervisor, Contact Centre Services in the following capacities:

Answer in-bound calls in English and French from Plan Members, Plan Sponsors, Clients and Providers such as pharmacies or dental and medical offices in a professional manner.

Serve as part of the Customer Contact Centre team working to improve the delivery of the Customer Experience and take GSC from ‘Great’ to ‘Even Better’.

Responsible for accuracy and reconciliation of all customer interaction.

Responsible to meet service levels and productivity measures.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR



Effective communication skills, both written and verbal in English and French is required.

University degree or college diploma.

Minimum of 2 years working experience in a related role.

Strong computer skills, including typing skills, MS Word and Excel.

Excellent problem solving and decision making skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Flexible to work a variety of shifts.

NICE TO HAVE:

A background in health care benefit administration.

Pharmacy Assistant or Technician Diploma.

Volunteer experience.

Candidates selected will be required to complete skills and language assessments.

AVAILABLE SHIFT: 12:30 – 8:30PM

Applications will be received until April 10, 2023.

Our purpose is rewarding, but we don’t stop there. Check out these perks:

Time to recharge: Vacation days, an end of year holiday shutdown, and even your birthday off!

Extensive health and wellness benefits starting on day 1: We are in the health benefits business, after all!

A flexible work schedule: The flexibility to work from home 3 days a week.

