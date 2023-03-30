Green Shield Canada Windsor, ON Part time Continental shift (including weekends and holidays from 7:30am to 7:30pm or 7:30pm to 7:30am)

In 1957, our founder, pharmacist William Wilkinson, witnessed a mother sacrifice her health by forgoing her own medicine to ensure she could afford a prescription for her sick daughter. He knew there had to be a better way! He introduced North America’s first prepaid drug plan, and Green Shield was born as a not-for-profit health benefits provider that re-invested its earnings to support better health for all Canadians.

Today, we follow in the footsteps of our founder as we continue our pursuit of a better way. No longer just a traditional health and dental benefits provider, Green Shield is now the first integrated health services organization in Canada that is both a payer (offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims) and a provider (offering medical, mental health, and pharmacy services).

Green Shield Canada (GSC) is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as part of our mission to ensure better health for all!

This means we can uniquely offer:

Direct access to real time professional health services

Convenience to engage our services anywhere, anytime, effortlessly

Integration of our services, creating a seamless experience

Improved health outcomes via preventative care and treatment, and data driven insights

This evolution also deepens our social mission through both financial support and the direct delivery of services to support local communities and underserved populations across Canada.

THE ROLE IN A NUTSHELL



Execute a variety of computer-based commands, batch processes and programs according to a pre-defined schedule or as directed. These activities include such things as running data backups and launching business applications.

Operate peripheral devices such as printers and storage devices as required. Participate in the maintenance of peripheral equipment.

Monitor the status of processes, programs, peripheral devices and other infrastructure components. Initiate appropriate action when incidents occur. Participate in the resolution of incidents.

Participate in Level 1 Help Desk support activities for internal Green Shield staff and external customers / stakeholders.Escalate incidents to other support staff as required.

Participate in the updating of a variety of documentation related to computer operations.

Control access to the control room, raised floor and other resources as required.

Lift and transport some heavy objects such as boxes of paper and supplies.

Flexibility to work shifts on short notice.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR



A university degree or college diploma in Computer Science or a related discipline.

Minimum of 2 years’ Computer Operations, Help Desk, and/or System Monitoring experience working in Enterprise class IT environments or equivalent.

Bilingual French/English.

Clear and effective written and oral communication skills with the ability to communicate to all levels of internal and external customers.

Above average time management and organizational skills with strong attention to detail.

Ability to assess reported problems and quickly resolve or escalate to support.

Must be a team player with the ability to work independently in a rapidly changing environment.

Continental shift (including weekends and holidays from 7:30am to 7:30pm or 7:30pm to 7:30am).

Applications will be received until March 20, 2023

Our purpose is rewarding, but we don’t stop there. Check out these perks:

Time to recharge: Vacation days, an end of year holiday shutdown, and even your birthday off!

Extensive health and wellness benefits starting on day 1: We are in the health benefits business, after all!

A flexible work schedule: The flexibility to work from home 3 days a week.

GSC supports diversity, equity and inclusion in our teams and communities, and we value the unique contributions made by all individuals. Even if your experience doesn’t align perfectly to every requirement in this posting, but you are excited about this opportunity, we invite you to apply from the page that opens by clicking “Apply Now”.

Providing this information gives GSC consent to use your personal information to assess your suitability for specific positions, future opportunities or for your personnel file. Your résumé will be held in strict confidence and will be viewed only by the Organization. Information may be stored outside of Canada and could be used for aggregate statistical purposes (which uses no personal identification).

We encourage applications from all candidates and will accommodate needs under human rights legislation throughout all stages of the recruitment and selection process. Please let us know of any accommodations through requestforaccommodation@greenshield.ca. Information received relating to accommodation will be addressed confidentially.

To submit an application, please click on the following link: https://greenshield.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/4/home/requisition/356?c=greenshield&lang=en-US