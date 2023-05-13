CBC Radio Canada Windsor, ON Full time, temporary 5:00am-1:15pm



Radio-Canada Windsor is looking for an Associate Producer who will be assigned to the Matins sans frontières morning show. In this role, you will take the morning show to air daily. The show airs live on radio, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. After the show, you’ll be required to write short digital articles presenting the day’s news stories.

Please note that this is a temporary, full-time position, based in Windsor, with a regular schedule of 5:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Monday to Friday.

At CBC/Radio-Canada, we create content that informs, entertains and connects Canadians on multiple platforms. Our successes and accomplishments are driven by embodying and upholding values, which include creativity, integrity, inclusiveness and relevance.

Do you think you have the ability and drive to keep up with this exciting, ever-changing industry? Whether it be in front of the camera, on air, online or behind the scenes, you would be joining a team that thrives on making connections and telling stories that are important to Canadians.

Your role

Key Responsibilities



Assist in developing content for the morning show, including writing, preparing talkback plans, researching and/or editing.

Perform technical presentation for the morning show.

Reading sports news on air

Provide video and audio clips to support the digital offering.

Write copy for digital.

Doing interviews with local players.

We Are Looking For a Candidate With The Following



University degree in broadcasting or equivalent.

Two or more years’ relevant experience during which you gained exposure to journalism, broadcast technologies and digital platforms.

Ability to become proficient with social media, particularly to gather information and quickly post content across the various platforms.

Desire to live and promote the values of diversity and an inclusive and respectful work culture.

Knowledge of and experience evaluating all aspects of radio production.

Solid command of spoken and written French; good knowledge of English.

Excellent writing skills.

Understanding of CBC/Radio-Canada journalistic and programming policies, standards and practices.

Good knowledge of Windsor, southern Ontario and the province, as well as of Canadian and international affairs.

Technical production skills; knowledge of audio consoles, iNEWS and Dalet an asset.

Ability to solve technical problems.

Initiative and resourcefulness.

Ability to work effectively in a high-pressure, tight-deadline environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills; excellent team player.

Candidates may be subject to skills and knowledge testing.

If this sounds interesting, please click on »Apply online ». We thank all applicants for their interest, but only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

To apply for this position, click on the link: https://ca.linkedin.com/jobs/view/associate-producer-for-%C2%ABmatins-sans-fronti%C3%A8res%C2%BB-french-services-at-cbc-radio-canada-3596175959